Prescott Group Capital Managem Acquires 444,685 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 106,621 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $214,308.21.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08.

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20.

Performant Financial stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.