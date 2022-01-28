Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,283,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.77% of BioNTech worth $1,169,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

