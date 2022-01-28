Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.68 Billion Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,007,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,450 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.28% of KLA worth $2,678,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in KLA by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.57.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $361.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.39 and its 200-day moving average is $369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.