Primecap Management Co. CA Has $500.27 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,082,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,218 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $500,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

