Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 160,965 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163,033 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160,965 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,123,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $493.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $581.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

