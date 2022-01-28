Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 221,581 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,581 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $944,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 19.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 26.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CarMax by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

