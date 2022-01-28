Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 529,412 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,091,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,412 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.36% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $813,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.81 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

