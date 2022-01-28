Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,607,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 413,136 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,718,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BSX opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
