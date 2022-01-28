Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,607,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 413,136 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,718,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

