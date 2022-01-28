Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.