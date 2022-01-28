Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cutera by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cutera by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $576.78 million, a PE ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.61. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

