Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $182.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.80. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

