Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

