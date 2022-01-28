Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

