Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

