Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,884 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 81.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HMST opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

