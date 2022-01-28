Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Earnings Miss

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $105.30 and last traded at $105.71. 88,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,508,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Progressive alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.