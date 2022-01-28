Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Earnings Miss

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $105.30 and last traded at $105.71. 88,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,508,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.
The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.
In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.
About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
