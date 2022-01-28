Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Down 1.7%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09. 501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

