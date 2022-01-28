ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $244.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.37 million and the lowest is $228.71 million. ProPetro reported sales of $154.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $872.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.15 million to $890.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 770,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,974. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 9,409.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 61.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

