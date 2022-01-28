ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $16.66. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 1,360,888 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

