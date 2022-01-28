Prosight Management LP Buys 17,557 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. MeiraGTx makes up 2.1% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

MGTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 2,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

