Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 318.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASND. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

ASND opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

