Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average of $313.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.