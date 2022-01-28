Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $337,000 in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

