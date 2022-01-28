Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 890.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $226.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $159.80 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

