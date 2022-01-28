Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,544. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.