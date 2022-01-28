Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,544. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

