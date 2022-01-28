Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

PROV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

