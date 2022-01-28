Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 98 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £565.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. Prs Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.