PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTCT. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of PTCT opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,131 shares of company stock worth $685,640. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

