Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,539 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,637.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

SAND opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

