Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,620 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $65.17 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

