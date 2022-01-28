Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,090 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

