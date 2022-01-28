Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 38.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC opened at $57.64 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

