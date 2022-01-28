Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 110 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $564.67 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $704.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $737.35. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

