Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,510 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.