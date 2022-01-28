PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,311,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of PHM opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

