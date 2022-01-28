Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,310,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,028.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 186,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

