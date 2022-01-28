Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

