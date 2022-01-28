Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

