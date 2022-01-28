Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 6.03. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 146,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

