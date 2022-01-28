Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $298.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $235.80 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

