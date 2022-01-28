Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Increased by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.