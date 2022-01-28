Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of AUB opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 872,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

