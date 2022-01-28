Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Issued By Truist Financial

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.09 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

NYSE:CACI opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.24. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CACI International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

