Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

