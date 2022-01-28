Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.61 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.