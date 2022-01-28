Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE BK opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.