Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.19 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

