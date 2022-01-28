Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Cut by Oppenheimer

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

GPN opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.66. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 783.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Payments by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 152,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.