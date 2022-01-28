QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QCCO remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. QC has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.
QC Company Profile
