QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QCCO remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. QC has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and focuses on credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. It engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

