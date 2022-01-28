QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 147,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

